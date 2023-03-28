'Scotland bench duty must be hard to take for Kelly'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

With the international break pausing the league campaign, it was good to see some of our boys called up by their respective countries.

Lennon Miller turned out for Scotland Under-17s, James Furlong was in the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad while Max Johnston started for Scotland Under-21s against Sweden and Wales.

Sean Goss was also called up by Northern Ireland and Liam Kelly was again summoned by Scotland.

However, despite being been part of the squad several times now, the Motherwell keeper is still waiting for his first cap, with Angus Gunn pitched straight in for a debut on his maiden call-up as Kelly and Zander Clark watch from the sidelines.

Gunn had an excellent game on Saturday but it must be so disheartening for Kelly knowing you’ll always be second or third choice regardless of who is called up alongside you.

The friendly against Turkey at the end of last year would’ve been the perfect opportunity to play either or Kelly or Clark to allow them some experience on the world stage.

As it stands, I don’t know if either would be ready if they were asked to start and that is worrying. Steve Clarke can’t keep calling them up with no hopes of them ever making the starting line-up.

I don’t think we will see Kelly in a Scotland jersey any time soon but if the day arrives where he gets the chance to prove himself, Motherwell fans will be backing him every step of the way.