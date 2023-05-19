Leeds boss Sam Allardyce says Patrick Bamford has handled the penalty miss against Newcastle and subsequent online abuse and threats "pretty well" and hopes the striker can score the winning goal against West Ham this weekend.

The 29-year-old's first half miss would have put his side 2-0 up in the game only for Callum Wilson to equalise from the spot two minutes later, before the match ended 2-2.

The Whites in a statement condemned the actions "completely unacceptable", external towards the 29-year-old and his family.

"He's been OK; he's obviously extremely upset about the situation. That is in very bad taste indeed," Allardyce said.

“I'd like the police to do a lot more, but it appears when it comes to social media, they rule the world and can do what they like. It is why the world is in such a big mess.

"He's handled it pretty well; the club gave him the support he needed, in terms of security as well. But it wasn't just about him, it was about his family.

"The best way is to go out on the pitch and perform. It would be great if he could score the winner."