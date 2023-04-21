Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will have to "smell" how his players are today before he decides who to select for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United.

"I have to see," he said. "I have to smell how the players are doing today.

"After Munich, they couldn’t even celebrate because they were so tired. We will train today and I will have to talk to some.

“Of course, they will lie and say they want to play, but we will have to make sure they’re in the best condition.

"It’s not just this game, but we have played many, many games every three, four days knowing that if we lose we are out. It’s fatigue. We will have to see.”

City reached their third consecutive Champions League semi-final in midweek with a 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich.

They are still in the hunt for a Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League treble ahead of a crunch top-of-the-table game with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The City boss however is not entertaining such thoughts.

"There are still 11 games to go so we are so far away from talking about that," he said. "How many times in this amazing country have trebles been done? It’s one.

"The best is if we focus on if we have enough legs for tomorrow to compete against Sheffield United. I am not at all excited about the Treble."

