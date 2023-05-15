Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Leicester midfielder James Maddison criticised his team's performance after their defeat by Fulham on Monday. I get that, but he hasn't been decisive enough himself at times, like his penalty which was saved against Everton recently.

The Foxes really need to start doing their talking on the pitch, but I think they are in for a tough night against a Liverpool side who have won six games in a row and have their eyes firmly on a Champions League spot.

Liverpool are just relentless at the moment, and Leicester leak a lot of goals whoever they play because their defence is so bad.

It should be an entertaining game because both teams are much better when they come forward, and I also think Dean Smith's side will score - but Liverpool will score more, and I can only see one outcome.

Joe's prediction: It's a Liverpool win all the way for me but I think Leicester will give them a game because they've got no choice - they are at home and need to go for it. Jamie Vardy is still well capable of getting them a goal, but Liverpool have got a bit of calmness about them that they didn't have earlier in the season. 1-3

