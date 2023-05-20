St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is full of praise for his players after the 2-2 draw with champions Celtic.

"It's not often you come to Celtic Park and say you're disappointed with a point," he tells BBC Scotland. "It shows we've come a long way.

"We had some great opportunities and limited Celtic to half chances, which they are always going to create with their quality.

"Curtis Main scored two good goals and went close with the head twice, but I've got nothing but praise for him and Greg Kiltie all day.

"Curtis will get the headlines, but I thought Ryan Strain was outstanding. The only games we play Richard Taylor in are the big games and his shown what a good footballer he is and he is going to be a fantastic signing for us next season while Keanu Baccus was back to his best.

"We are still in the race for Europe with two games to go, which is a fantastic achievement for everybody at this football club."