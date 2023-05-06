Livingston manager David Martindale told BBC Scotland: "I was shouting at the side of the park, it was a ball from the wide area, I could see Iacovitti coming in. He walked into our box unopposed, nobody picked him up and he got a free header.

"He just walks into our box, late on and everybody’s watching the ball. Horrendous from our point of view, horrendous.

"And then the second goal is very, very similar. I think they get a wee lift and a buzz from the crowd in the second half, cause they were nervous and I could see that.

"I thought we actually started the game fairly well, we looked as if we turned up today and then the goal kind of changes it in the first half late on."

On his side's red card, he added: "In real time I’ll be honest I didn’t think it was a red card, watching it back I think it is a red card."