Chiedozie Ogbene is hoping to build on his full debut for Luton Town and wants another chance to impress boss Rob Edwards and Hatters fans.

The Republic of Ireland international played his first 90 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wolves.

"I was 100% happy [with my performance against Wolves] because I wanted to make a good first impression of myself, to show them that I am here - and want to work hard for this team and this club," he said.

"I was hoping to display my character with my performance and I hope I did that for them.

"When I was on the pitch I just wanted to work as hard as I can to show the manager he can trust me and also my team-mates.

"It has been a lot of hard work [since the summer]. There was obviously a change of scenery with moving down to a new club, trying to earn the manager's trust and getting in the team, which is really difficult at this level.

"Physically I am in a better place than I was last year and I continue to grow."

Ogbene tapped into an empty net in the final stages against Wolves, but what would have been the winner was ruled out for offside. Despite only taking a point, he is confident the Hatters' first win of the season will come.

"It was a step forward from where we have been, especially from the start of the season. The mentality is if you can't win, you don't lose - and we did that."