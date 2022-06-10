Liverpool face "a big challenge" to replace Sadio Mane should a deal be agreed with Bayern Munich, even if they do secure the services of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

That's the view of European football expert James Horncastle, who acknowledges Liverpool's exceptional signings record but believes the money involved to sign Nunez will bring additional pressure.

"The front three have been all-time greats for Liverpool and it's never easy to replace players like that," Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"They have done a good job so far of backing those players up but Benfica is not the cheapest shop to go to. It would take around £100m for Nunez and when the price is like that, the margin for error is even smaller."

Fellow pundits Julien Laurens and Kristof Terreur agreed that signing Nunez at that price would be "a risk" despite his range of qualities.

"If you look at the players who have gone for £100m or more, a lot of them didn't work out for whatever reason," said Laurens. "Nunez is a very exciting player and there is a lot of potential there - if you're prepared to pay."

"Liverpool have done well with their recruitment in recent years so you'd expect them to know everything they need or the manager would not be in for them," said Terreur.

