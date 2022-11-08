R﻿angers have announced a friendly match with Bundesliga outfit Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ibrox on 10 December.

X﻿abi Alonso's side will come to Glasgow during the Scottish Premiership break for the World Cup.

Kick-off is 13:00 (GMT) and tickets will go on sale exclusively to season ticket holders at 10:00 on Monday, 21 November.

General sale opens at 10:00 on Thursday, 1 December with tickets priced at £10 for adults, £7 for concessions and £5 for juniors.

T﻿he sides last met at Ibrox in the 2019/20 Europa League last 16. The first-leg in Glasgow saw the visitors return home with a 3-1 advantage.

R﻿angers were knocked out of the competition by the German side, who won 1-0 on their own turf to progress through 4-1 on aggregate.