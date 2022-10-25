Celtic fans have say on VAR

W﻿e asked for your views on VAR after its controversial first weekend in Scottish football.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Ted: The annoying thing about VAR in Saturday's game was that it got two decisions right and two wrong. How is that possible ? It means it isn't factual, it's opinion based. The two wrongs were astonishing. The expression of the Hearts player showed he knew he'd handled it. For Ralston's disallowed goal, the Hearts defender initiated the grappling and then fell over.

Marco: VAR is now in the Scottish game and poor refereeing decisions continue exactly as before. Giakoumakis shrugs off a shirt pull by a Hearts defender and is judged to have fouled so the Ralston goal is disallowed. Then there's a blatant handball, but no question of it being a penalty, with Celtic denied the correct decision. Poor use of new refereeing technology by the same old refs.

Anon: The defence will have to be more aware of VAR as the officials will always be against us as Saturday proved. How Michael Stewart can say the handball decision was correct is baffling. It was the clearest cut of the three penalty decisions.