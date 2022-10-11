A﻿fter hammering Southampton to record a sixth consecutive win in all competitions, two Manchester City players have made Garth's team of the week.

Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden both scored one and assisted one in Saturday's 4-0 win.

O﻿n Cancelo, Garth said: "He took his goal brilliantly, but his overall contribution to was very telling. This gifted full-back can play in any position on a football pitch as he is so comfortable on the ball."

He also admitted Foden has proved him wrong: "He scored a hat-trick last week against Manchester United and is looking every inch the player people said he would be when he first burst on to the scene. I must confess I wasn't convinced, but he certainly looks the part now."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here