Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

Fulham have revived a deal to sign Cedric Soares from Arsenal.

The deal was in danger because of the player's wage demands and because Fulham already had the maximum of two loan players from Premier League clubs in Shane Duffy and Dan James from Brighton and Leeds respectively.

However, a compromise has been reached and Fulham will sign Duffy permanently, which means Cedric can sign on a six-month loan.