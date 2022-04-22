Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

After a run of poor performances, Arsenal looked a really good side in their win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

It was an outstanding display all round, and part of it was down to the way the Gunners were much quicker and fitter - the Blues looked flat.

United, meanwhile, just didn't turn up at Anfield and got the result they deserved. Their fans will be hoping for a reaction after such a dismal display but I'm not convinced this team are capable of one.

With Fred and Scott McTominay still out injured, United are going to lack bite in midfield - they would have made some difference to the manner of Tuesday's defeat and given the team a bit of steel that they badly missed.

The only thing that is stopping me going for an Arsenal win is that they have been in a position before where they had a grip on fourth place - in fact, they could almost have guaranteed it by now.

They have not dealt with that scenario very well in the past few weeks so I am not convinced things will be different this time.

It has to be said, though, that United are all over the place at the moment. With the players he has available, we don't know how Ralf Rangnick will pick a team and decide on a formation. A point would be a very good result for them in the circumstances.

Austin's prediction: There are a lot of parallels between us and Arsenal. Both teams are always in crisis and supposedly a couple of signings away from really making a title challenge. They have also both gone through some skilled managers in the past few years and gone back to a club legend, with varying degrees of success. Still, I feel like in the time I've been following United, although we've not been successful, we've still always done better than Arsenal. My gut actually tells me a draw here but I am going with a United win, with Jadon Sancho to score at least one of our goals. 1-2

