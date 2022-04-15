'We have an opportunity' - Vieira

Crystal Palace have "an opportunity" in front of them to reach the FA Cup final at Wembley, says Eagles boss Patrick Vieira.

Palace face Chelsea in the last four on Sunday.

On where the game ranks for him, he said: "It is an important game for the club, not just for me.

"I am part of the team and football club.

"We have an opportunity to go to the final and prepare as best we can to perform on the day."

On facing Thomas Tuchel's side, who beat Palace 1-0 when the teams last met, Vieira added: "We know what to expect, we know the individual talent they have and we’ve prepared well.

"We’ve played them in the league recently and gave them a hard game, we want to make it difficult for them, as hard as we can and win the game."