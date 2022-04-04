Confirmed team news: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

There's just one change for Crystal Palace from their previous Premier League outing - the goalless draw with Manchester City on 14 March.

That sees Jordan Ayew come in with Michael Olise, who picked up an injury on international duty, absent. Wilfried Zaha was also injured while away with his country but is fit to start.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard.