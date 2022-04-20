Man City 3-0 Brighton: Pep Guardiola reaction

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was a good test and we behaved exceptional. That is why we won the game.

"We didn't let them play. Brighton have this quality. In the second half we found the goals that we could not find in the first half.

"Nathan Ake has a twisted ankle. It is not perfect but it was good to give minutes to Ruben. John [Stones] was a little bit tight. Hopefully nothing too bad but we will see tomorrow. Ruben is important. It is difficult seven weeks out to come back and pick up the rhythm. He is mentally so strong and that is why he show so many good things."

On Kevin de Bruyne: "What a signing. The club sign him before I come here so a big congratulations to the club. A special player and human being. When fit and happy mentally like all of us and is fit to show his potential he is unstoppable in that position, in transition especially. He is playing the last part of this season amazingly."

On the title race: "The feeling today is that we are now mathematically going to play in the Champions League. People can say it is normal but it is not. You only have to look at the incredible teams fighting to get into the Champions League. Now for the Premier League, we are not stupid. If we drop just two points, Liverpool will be champions. If we win all games we will be champions. The players know it. We know the tough games we have and we must try to perform like today and win all the games. If we do that we will celebrate, if not we will congratulate Liverpool."