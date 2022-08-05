Sutton's prediction: 1-0

It's great to see Forest back in the Premier League after 23 years and I hope they do well.

I was born in Nottingham and I was a massive fan of Brian Clough's European Cup-winning sides when I was growing up. Then I was lucky enough to play under two players from that time, Martin O'Neill and John Robertson, at Celtic.

Forest could do with a player like Robertson now, but they have made a couple of interesting moves in the transfer market already - Jesse Lingard is a good signing and I like the look of their new Belgian midfielder, Orel Mangala, too. I think they will stay up.

Newcastle, meanwhile, don't have to worry about beating the drop this year. Eddie Howe did such a good job there in the second half of last season and, after it looked like they were in a big relegation fight, they stayed up very comfortably in the end.

Howe played a really good brand of football as well as getting results and I am expecting more of the same this time, although they do need some reinforcements up front.

They are trying to get James Maddison from Leicester but I don't quite understand why they have left it so late before the start of the season to go for him, and we will have to wait and see how that one pans out.

As far as this game goes, it is another tricky one to call - but I am going for Newcastle to edge it because they have got home advantage.

ABB's prediction: 2-0

It's great to have Forest back in the top flight as they were such a thrilling and successful team as I got into my football in the late 1970s and early 1980s. But Newcastle finished last season strongly under Howe, who improved them significantly at both ends of the field, and I expect them to be too strong for Forest on their return.

