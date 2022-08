Tottenham have opened talks with Udinese over Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, with the potential to loan the defender back to the Serie A club (Fabrizio Romano), external

Ivan Perisic reached out to former Spurs star and compatriot Luka Modric for advice before deciding to leave Inter Milan for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column