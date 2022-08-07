Leicester 2-2 Brentford: What Rodgers said

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Sport: "Little frustrating we didn't take the three points.

"I thought we were outstanding for 60 minutes of the game. Some of our football was outstanding but just a loss of concentration from a simple thing of a throwing. All of a suddenly it leads to the goal and at 2-1 it can change the momentum of the game.

"Their second was a good goal but from our perspective we can do better. Overall the players gave everything. They are disappointed not to take the three points.

"The performance level for a long period of the game was very good and the two goals came out of nowhere. That is the Premier League, 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline. We will learn from it.

"I can only concentrate on the guys in the building and here. For me it hasn't been a problem, obviously there has been lots of noise around it. The team is very cohesive and worked very well but we are disappointed with the goals."