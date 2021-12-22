Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will take his side to Norwich exactly two years after his first game in charge of the Gunners against Bournemouth on Boxing Day 2019.

Arsenal were 10th in the Premier League when their former captain took charge and Arteta says he is most proud of the "culture and environment" that he has managed to set at the club.

"There is a sense of unity between everybody who works at the club and a sense of unity with the supporters, it has come a long way."

Of the squad that Arteta inherited from Unai Emery, 10 players have since left and the Spaniard said that is "much more than we had hoped for".

"There's been an incredible amount of player turnaround in the last two seasons and I have tried to make all the right decisions.

"Sometimes they are right and sometimes wrong but I will continue to do it in the best interest of the club to try to get better performances out of the team and better results.

"I have made a lot of mistakes in this period for sure, I will have time to reflect on that, I wish I had six trophies here next to me because that's what this club deserves."