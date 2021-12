Eddie Nketiah was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Arsenal progressed to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup with a 5-1 win over Sunderland.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick to continue his prolific form in the cup, including a neat finish where he flicked Pepe's pass between his legs and beyond Lee Burge in goal.

