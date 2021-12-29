Manchester City will not sign a replacement for Spain forward Ferran Torres, 21, following his move to Barcelona in January in order to give more game time to young players such as 19-year-old English forward Cole Palmer. (Times), external

Meanwhile, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, 25, is a target for a number of Premier League clubs - he has been watched by City, Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham in recent months - but Bayer Leverkusen are in no hurry to sell a player who is under contract until 2025. (90 Min), external

