City five wait on Ballon d'Or decision

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling are all on the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or, with a winner to be announced in Paris on Monday evening.

All were influential as City won the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season, plus reached the final of the Champions League, which they lost to Chelsea.

See the full shortlist here and follow the awards show and results on our live page from 19:00 GMT.