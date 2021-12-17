BBC Sport

Lage on Covid cases, postponements & Chelsea

Published

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has been speaking before Wolves host Chelsea on Sunday.

Here are the key lines:

  • They have had two initial positive Covid tests in the squad – Yerson Mosquera, who was already sidelined, and Fabio Silva who is waiting on a second test to confirm it.

  • On the postponement of games because of the increase in Covid cases, Lage said he doesn't have an opinion but added: "If we have players for the matches, we play. But if there are clubs with three or four games less, maybe it is better to stop."

  • He says it does make it more difficult for clubs with a "small squad" like Wolves: "If we have three or four players with Covid, we don’t have players for the games. We have to find the best solutions and conditions for each game."

  • He says Chelsea are the type of team that don't have "bad moments" and described them as "one of the best teams in the world".

  • On Thomas Tuchel's side, he added: "They can replace several players because they have a good squad. This is the kind of reason why when I had invitation from Wolves, I didn’t think twice."

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences, Covid latest and weekend build-up