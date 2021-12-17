They have had two initial positive Covid tests in the squad – Yerson Mosquera, who was already sidelined, and Fabio Silva who is waiting on a second test to confirm it.

On the postponement of games because of the increase in Covid cases, Lage said he doesn't have an opinion but added: "If we have players for the matches, we play. But if there are clubs with three or four games less, maybe it is better to stop."

He says it does make it more difficult for clubs with a "small squad" like Wolves: "If we have three or four players with Covid, we don’t have players for the games. We have to find the best solutions and conditions for each game."

He says Chelsea are the type of team that don't have "bad moments" and described them as "one of the best teams in the world".