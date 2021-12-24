Potential ins and outs at Southampton in January
With the January transfer window about to open, we've taken a look at some of the rumours surrounding the Saints.
It seems pretty clear that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, whose contract is up at the end of June, will not be extending his stay at The Hawthorns past this summer. The Saints are one of a number of clubs rumoured to be interested but, with the World Cup less than 12 months away, Johnstone will want to go somewhere he will get regular game time.
In terms of outgoings, Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi returned to Saint Mary's after a two-year loan spell at Celtic and has been a regular under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season. The winger has scored seven times for club and country in this campaign and is attracting attention from Saints' fellow Premier League clubs.