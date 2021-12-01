Brazil World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel has joined Liverpool's backroom staff as goalkeeping coach.

Taffarel will work alongside existing coaches John Achterberg and Jack Davies with the Liverpool number one Alisson and his back-ups Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher.

"We want to build our own philosophy in goalkeeping and we think Taffarel will be a really nice addition to our whole coaching staff," said Jurgen Klopp.

The 55-year-old will combine this role with the goalkeeping coach job he does for Brazil.

Taffarel earned 101 caps for his country. He won the World Cup in 1994 and was a losing finalist in 1998.

Since retiring from playing in 2003, he has coached at Galatasaray and also had two interim spells in charge of the Turkish club.