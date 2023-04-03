'Time for a change' at Hearts: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five league games away to Kilmarnock.

It's fair to say you aren't best pleased at the minute:

Jim: Since the days of Levein the tactics are always quite negative. Too much backwards and sideways passing. There are no worthy midfielders in the squad and the defence is poor.

Anon: The players don't know what they are doing, and the manager overthinks everything, messing about with selection every week - it's obvious that he is clueless. He has never gone for it away from home against teams we should be beating - it's like Levein all over again.

Andy: There are too many dead weights in the team who produce nothing, like Kio and Ginnelly, but Neilson keeps picking them. I have said previously that Sibbick is not a defender and has no positional sense, but Neilson continues to play him there. He has done well to get us to where we are but because of his dire tactics and player choices he needs to go!

James: It's time for a change - no points for six weeks now. I am a fervent Hearts supporter but we are in a slump which has to be rectified ASAP. Continuing with the same manager, who in all honesty has taken the club as far as he can is not going to be enough. The fans deserve better, look at the millions they have put into this.

Anon: I've been a supporter of Robbie, but now I think he's taken us as far as he's capable. If he does stay then he need to change his own apathetic attitude and sort out the team's attitude problem. He can start by dropping out of form, lazy players like McKay. I'd dock the players' wages for lack of effort.

Brian: It is ridiculous. The football we are playing is not good enough. We are making silly mistakes in defence and not reacting quick enough in attack. I think it's time to rethink our tactics, as all the other teams know exactly how we play and respond to this. We will be lucky to get through to Europe the way we are playing and all we get are excuses.

George: Simply not good enough. No more excuses Neilson: If the players are not performing, get rid. If your tactics are wrong (and they are), change them. Games are won by scoring goals, not by passing it around in defence when we have players there who struggle to control the ball.

Ian: It's the same old record over and over again from the manager, and how many times are we going to hear that the game passed Snodgrass by? We have an overrated manager and overrated players. We were told we have good squad depth now but still they're citing injuries as the cause of poor results. I just wish reporters would give Neilson a harder time post match.

Buster: This result does not come as a surprise - Hearts are simply not good enough to claim third place this year. We are at best a top six team with no consistency whatsoever, and we certainly don’t deserve the amazing support we have week in week out. Patience is running out Robbie!