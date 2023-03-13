Transfer news: No new deal for Lingard
Nottingham Forest are not willing to offer Jesse Lingard a new contract when his one-year deal ends this summer. (Football Insider), external
Forest are yet to decide whether to sign England goalkeeper Dean Henderson or Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas on a permanent deal after the end of their respective loan moves from Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider), external
