Frustration for the Magpies - but a point on the board

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

VAR has now intervened five times in three Premier League matches to give key decisions against Newcastle.

But, unlike the penalties they conceded against West Ham and Aston Villa, United had no complaints over the decision to award a spot kick after Jamaal Lascelles’ tackle on Adam Armstrong in added time.

After retaking the lead in the 90th minute through Allan Saint-Maximin, the failure to win the match was hugely frustrating. But, on the balance of play, Newcastle were probably fortunate to come away with a point because they were second-best for much of this game.

The fans did not think much of what they were seeing and there were boos at the end of each half. Some also made their feelings clear about the manager, with the loudest chanting against Steve Bruce since he took charge.

Bruce was particularly unhappy with a poor first-half performance, when they stood off Southampton and were wasteful in possession.

The second half wasn’t brilliant, but it was better, and United scored two well-crafted goals.

No victory in four games in league and cup, but the Magpies do at least have a point on the board. After the international break, they go to Manchester United.