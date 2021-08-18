Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, has told Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he is failing to stick to an arranged deal that would see him move to Manchester City for £125m. (Telegraph)

The England captain is said to be furious with Levy, but sources close to Kane insist he will "continue to give everything to Spurs". (Mail)

City insist Kane remains their main target, despite rumours linking Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, with a move to Etihad Stadium. (Mirror)

After missing training and their win over City, Kane will play for Spurs in their Europa Conference League tie against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, Tottenham are considering a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. The 26-year-old French international has also been linked with West Ham this summer. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Ham also all made approaches for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, in the week before he made his move to Roma from Chelsea. (90min)

