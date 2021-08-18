Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The press release detailing food and drink options for fans for the new Premier League season wouldn't usually make a story.

But when scrolling through Manchester City's offerings for the new season, something caught my eye.

It wasn't new vegan options, or alcohol-free beer. It wasn't a load of artisan offerings. It was the edible coffee cup.

Yep. Edible. Coffee. Cup.

As the club goes greener with new sustainability ideas, you can drink your drink and then eat the cup it came in.

Fortunately, because who knows what they'll taste like or, like me, you may be on a diet, you can also put it in a composting waste stream.