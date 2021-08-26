United await Champions League group stage draw
- Published
The 2021-22 Uefa Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST.
Here's what you need to know as Manchester United wait to discover their opponents:
What happened last season? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed a draw in their final group game but were instead knocked out following a 3-2 defeat by German side RB Leipzig. They qualified for the Europa League, but were beaten by Villarreal on penalties in the final.
What about this season? United, Premier League runners up last season, are in pot two for the group stage draw. They're joined by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain, and subsequently cannot face those sides.
What's the worst-case scenario? While clubs from the same country cannot meet in the group stage, there are plenty of big names in pot one with German champions Bayern Munich, Italian champions Inter Milan and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid all possible opponents. Elsewhere, AC Milan, Atalanta, Ajax and Porto are among the clubs that could come from the other two pots.