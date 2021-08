Manchester United's James Garner, 20, is attracting interest from Sheffield United, who want to sign the English midfielder on loan. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says he is "confident" 26-year-old Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has been linked with the Red Devils, will sign a new contract with the Bundesliga champions. (Metro)

