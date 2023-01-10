Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves were very hard done by via some dubious officiating at Liverpool on Saturday - but it shouldn’t take anything away from their performance.

Despite a few defensive frailties, Wolves controlled large parts of the game at Anfield, but they also broke with purpose and intent when regaining possession. This is all despite making nine changes to the starting XI.

It was probably the most encouraging display under Julen Lopetegui so far, which will hopefully give the team a much-needed confidence boost in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

Wolves thought they had won it late on - but the video assistant referee couldn’t definitively say whether the goal should have stood, so the referee had to go with the on-field offside decision.

It’s thought the offside was given against Matheus Nunes, who was coming back onside from taking the corner, but there is no VAR camera in the stadium that covers that area of the pitch, which is staggering considering how often corner takers are judged on or offside after taking the set-piece.