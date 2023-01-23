St Johnstone have enough to stay up - Preston

St Johnstone's 1-0 defeat to Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup was Callum Davidson's side sixth consecutive loss in all competitions.

Despite their recent slump, former Saints defender Allan Preston believes there were signs of improvement at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“The shape was good; they were disciplined," Preston said, speaking on BBC Sportsound. "It was a different shape to what they are used to - they went to a back four.

"Rangers had the better chances, and deserved to win, but now [St Johnstone] are out of the cup, they have to concentrate on the league.

"With 16 games to go, they have to get themselves together, regroup, and get the four or five wins they need to stay in the Premiership. It’s going to be difficult, but there’s enough there for me.

"Dundee United, Livingston, Ross County, St Mirren - these aren’t easy games, but they are games they can win.”