Hakim Ziyech's position at Chelsea looks "very vulnerable" as the transfer deadline edges closer, according to Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

Roma are the latest club to be linked with the Morocco forward, with Ajax and Newcastle also keen on a move.

"I think he's one of the players Chelsea would consider letting leave," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"They have to cut a foreign player from their Champions League squad and he has not lived up to expectations since his move.

"And, at some point, no matter how big your budget is, you have to make to some trimmings as well, for Financial Fair Play reasons.

"I've been wrong before but I think he will be going and as we enter the last week, he is one of the names we will be talking about a lot."

