Joao Cancelo on his whirlwind loan move to Bayern Munich: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players.

"I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year. I'm also driven by the hunger for success. I'll give my best for Bayern."

Cancelo has played more Premier League minutes for Manchester City than any other defender this season but has lost his place to Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake since the break for the World Cup.