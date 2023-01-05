Benoit Badiashile says he is "excited" to start playing for his new club in the "best league in the world" after signing for Chelsea.

The French defender arrives at Stamford Bridge from Monaco on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

"I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea," he said.

"I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world."

Chelsea Chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: "We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea. He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age.

"We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead."

Did you know? Badiashile is the only player born in the 21st century to have played more than 100 games in Ligue 1 (106 appearances).