Dean Cornelius insists injury-hit Motherwell can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves as they look to spark a return to form.

The 3-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday left Well with one win in 10 in all competitions and three points from bottom of the Premiership as they prepare for the trip to Livingston on 2 January.

Boss Steven Hammell is dealing with injury and illness in his squad and two 16-year-olds, Lennon Miller and Luca Ross, made their league debut off the bench in Govan.

"The mood in the camp is not negative," said midfielder Cornelius. "Obviously results recently have not been anywhere near good enough and we know that.

"But they are in the past, there is nothing you can do about it and as a team we need to focus on the next game and staying positive.

"You can see the squad is not full at the moment. Obviously (there are) a few illnesses etc going about but that is not an excuse.

"Football is a team game. We should have a squad strong enough to go anywhere regardless of injuries and still compete.

"We thought we could do that on Wednesday night but when you come up against a good team like Rangers, you probably need to be at your best and we weren't.”