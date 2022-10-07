St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips is back from injury for Saturday's early kick-off, while defender Adam Montgomery could not play under the terms of his loan agreement from visitors Celtic but would have missed out anyway with a broken toe.

Manager Callum Davidson says his side's midweek defeat away to Kilmarnock has not dented their recent feelgood factor, insisting there were a lot of positives take from the game.

Davidson says the fact St Johnstone have not beaten Celtic in 23 games shows the "gulf" between the sizes of the clubs and that his side's chances rely on making "no mistakes" and the visitors having "a little bit of an off day".