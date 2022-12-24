C﻿helsea v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea v Bournemouth, 10 Premier League games. Chelsea - 5 wins, 15 goals, 3 clean sheets. Bournemouth - 4 wins, 13 goals, 4 clean sheets

  • Chelsea have lost three of their five Premier League home games against Bournemouth (W2) – since the start of 2015-16, they've only lost more at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool and Manchester City (four each).

  • Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 combined. The Cherries are looking to score 3+ goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since November 2014.

  • Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has scored nine goals in his nine Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, including his first ever hat-trick in the competition back in October 2015. Against no side has he scored more often in league football

  • No player has been involved in more Premier League goals for Bournemouth this season than Marcus Tavernier (six – two goals, four assists). He's both scored and assisted in his last two games - the only Cherries player to do so in consecutive top-flight appearances.