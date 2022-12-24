Chelsea have lost three of their five Premier League home games against Bournemouth (W2) – since the start of 2015-16, they've only lost more at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool and Manchester City (four each).

Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 combined. The Cherries are looking to score 3+ goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since November 2014.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has scored nine goals in his nine Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, including his first ever hat-trick in the competition back in October 2015. Against no side has he scored more often in league football