Jesse Marsch's body of work at Leeds United means he "deserves more time" at the helm, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, who added that the supporters have "short memories".

M﻿arsch's future looked bleak after a home defeat by Fulham but his side then went and produced Saturday's dramatic win at Liverpool.

S﻿utton told the Monday Night Club he was disappointed by some Whites fans losing faith in the American.

"﻿This is the guy who kept them in the Premier League last year and they started the season pretty well," he said. "I get that pressure was on after the poor performance at Leicester but singing [Marcelo] Bielsa's name was not fair.

"﻿I don't think the start of the season has been awful, but the win was much-needed because fans had turned on him in huge numbers."

F﻿ootball journalist Rory Smith agreed, arguing that the boos at Elland Road for Marsch were "probably quite a harsh judgement, given performances this season have overall been pretty good" - albeit without the accompanying results.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope joined the discussion and suggested a heavy defeat at Anfield would have "made it hard to justify" keeping Marsch.

L﻿isten to the full discussion, plus analysis on matchwinner Crysencio Somerville from 32'00 on BBC Sounds