L﻿iam Kelly admits Motherwell must "be better" defensively to stop conceding goals they shouldn't.

A﻿t Fir Park on Wednesday against Celtic, Motherwell missed three chances to clear the danger before Liel Abada was allowed to net the opener.

And last weekend, Malik Tillman was able to drive from near enough his own half unchallenged before breaking the deadlock for Rangers.

Goalkeeper Kelly, whose side host Aberdeen on Saturday, said: "It's maybe a wee theme we are going through with losing poor goals at poor times. We just need to try and stop it, work on the training ground and try and be better.

"We are not too downbeat, we are still trying to remain positive. It's a massive game on Saturday against Aberdeen. We beat them 3-2 up there so we have plenty of confidence from that."