Fulham v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Fulham have won just two of their past 25 Premier League games against Manchester United (D5 L18).
United have won their past five Premier League away games against Fulham, more than they had in their first 10 such visits in the competition (W4 D4 L2).
The Cottagers are winless in 13 against Manchester United since picking up back-to-back victories in 2009.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his past seven Premier League starts for Manchester United against Fulham – only against Aston Villa and Tottenham (8 each) has he netted more against in the competition.