F﻿ulham v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Fulham v Manchester United head to head stats. Fulham - 3 wins, 31 goals, 2 clean sheets. Manchester United - 21 wins, 68 goals, 11 clean sheets

  • Fulham have won just two of their past 25 Premier League games against Manchester United (D5 L18).

  • United have won their past five Premier League away games against Fulham, more than they had in their first 10 such visits in the competition (W4 D4 L2).

  • The Cottagers are winless in 13 against Manchester United since picking up back-to-back victories in 2009.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in his past seven Premier League starts for Manchester United against Fulham – only against Aston Villa and Tottenham (8 each) has he netted more against in the competition.