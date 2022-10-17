Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis has been speaking to the media before Tuesday’s game at Crystal Palace.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The pre-match social media post from Nottingham Forest perhaps gave Wolves "an extra edge" on Saturday: "The players seized on it quickly. You don’t have to motivate a professional footballer, but the performance was definitely better - so maybe it did."

Davis described the weekend's victory as "a little step forward", adding: "We have worked hard the last couple of weeks, but that does not always guarantee a result. We’ve got to take little steps and that was a first one for us."

He said he feels "privileged" to be in charge: "I would drive a bus here if they asked me to. It’s a great club and myself and James [Collins] feel grateful we’ve been trusted to take on the reins."

However, he added that he knows nothing about Wolves’ hunt for a permanent manager: "All I can control is what is happening here."

Everyone who was available on Saturday remains in contention to play on Tuesday, plus Nathan Collins returns from suspension. There is no date yet for Raul Jimenez’s return.

On opponents Palace: "They are a team of undoubted quality. Historically, we’ve found it tough against them. We need to be bold, brave and play with lots of courage. Hopefully we go there with a bit of confidence from winning on Saturday."

