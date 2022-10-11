C﻿eltic v RB Leipzig - pick of the stats

Celtic enter Champions League arenaSNS

  • Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in their last 23 matches in major European competition, winning 2-0 against Ferencvaros in October 2021 in the Europa League.

  • RB Leipzig registered only their third win in their last 11 Champions League matches with their 3-1 win over Celtic last time out (D1 L7).

  • RB Leipzig have lost six of their previous eight away games in the Champions League (W2).

  • Andre Silva has been involved in 12 goals in 15 Champions League starts (nine goals, three assists) across spells with Porto and RB Leipzig.

  • Only Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior (18) has made more successful take-ons than Celtic's Jota (10) in the Champions League this season, with Portuguese winger completing 63% of his take-on attempts so far (10/16).