Brighton 0-1 Tottenham - Analysis
BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "This was a day when there was a bigger picture than just the game for Tottenham, with the club's staff and players clearly still affected from the death of Spurs' fitness coach, Gian Piero Ventrone, last week.
"In the end they got the win for the popular staff member, despite having to withstand pressure from the determined Seagulls in the second half.
"Victory continues their impressive start to the season and their continued good form sets them up nicely for back-to-back home games coming up - first against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League and then against Everton.
"Additional good news, and not just for Tottenham, is the form of England striker Harry Kane as he scored his eighth league goal of the season."