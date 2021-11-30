Everton v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Everton won 2-0 in their last Premier League game against Liverpool, ending a 20-game winless run against them in the competition. They’ve not won back-to-back league Merseyside derbies since beating them in both meetings in the 1984-85 campaign.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 10 Premier League away games against Everton, since a 2-0 loss in October 2010. However, eight of their past nine such visits have finished level, including each of the past four in a row.
In Premier League history, Everton vs Liverpool has seen more red cards (22) and been drawn more often (24) than any other fixture. The Merseyside derby has also seen more 90th-minute winning goals than any other match in the competition, with all of these being scored by Liverpool – Ronny Rosenthal (1993), Gary McAllister (2001), Dirk Kuyt (2007), Sadio Mane (2016) and Divock Origi (2018).