United v City: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four league games against Manchester City (won three, drawn one), their longest such run against them since a run of six between 2008 and 2011.
City have won seven Premier League away games against United, the joint-most of any team at Old Trafford in Premier League history (also Liverpool with seven wins).
United have won three of their last four league games against City, as many as in their previous 16 against them. They’ve also kept three consecutive clean sheets against the Citizens in the Premier League, as many shutouts as they’d recorded in their previous 18 against them.