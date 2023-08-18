Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

After already losing longstanding talisman Wilfried Zaha, it felt imperative that Crystal Palace didn't lose any of their young talents this summer too.

So the news of Michael Olise signing a new four year contract after reports of Chelsea triggering a release clause will come as a relief to the club and fans.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Eagles key contributors to their forward play, with his 120 attacking sequence involvements coming second only to Eberiche Eze at the club and three more than the departed Zaha last season.

In fact, his overall 72 Premier League chances created was 15 more than any other Palace player in 2022-23.

It was his crossing ability that proved particularly effective, with only Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold attempting more than Olise's 243 in the league last campaign.

This was a helpful asset to his teammates, with the France U21 international making 11 assists during the campaign, bettered only by three other players and matched by just Bukayo Saka for the under-21 age bracket. No mean feat in a team who found themselves in a relegation battle with just a few weeks of the season remaining.

If Palace can continue to ward off interest for their young talent in the coming transfer windows then the future looks a bright one for the south London side.